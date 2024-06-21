SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday—STI rose by 0.2%

ByMary Alavanza

June 21, 2024
SGX centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, June 21, following the positive performance in European markets the previous night.

The Business Times reported that the Straits Times Index (STI) rose by 0.2%, or 5.42 points, beginning the trading day at 3,305.42 by 9:01 am.

In the broader market, 59 stocks gained and 36 lost, with 35.4 million securities exchanged, valued at S$46.8 million.

Yoma Strategic Holdings was among the most actively traded stocks. It rose by 2.7%, or S$0.003, bringing its share price to S$0.116, with 4.5 million shares traded. Genting Singapore also saw significant trading activity, climbing 0.6%, or S$0.005, to S$0.875. Singtel edged up by 0.4%, or S$0.01, to S$2.64.

Local banking stocks showed mixed performance at the open. DBS Group Holdings saw a modest rise of 0.3% or S$0.10, trading at S$35.57. United Overseas Bank (UOB) inched up 0.03%, or S$0.01, to S$30.52. Conversely, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) saw a slight decline, falling 0.3%, or S$0.04, bringing its share price to S$14.15.

Wall Street had a mixed session on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8% to 17,721.59, led by declines in Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks. The S&P 500 also fell, closing 0.3% lower at 5,473.17. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to end at 39,134.76.

European markets, in contrast, closed on a positive note, buoyed by a global wave of optimism. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.9% to 518.91, with technology and real estate sectors leading the charge. /TISG

