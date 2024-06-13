SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher again on Thursday—STI rose by 0.6%

ByMary Alavanza

June 13, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened higher again on Thursday, June 13, following a strong global sentiment after US consumer prices remained steady in May.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose by 0.6%, or 18.89 points, to reach 3,326.33 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

The broader market saw 96 gainers compared to 22 losers, with 64 million securities worth S$102.3 million traded.

Thai Beverage was the most actively traded stock, with 15.7 million shares exchanged. Despite the high volume, the stock opened 3.1% lower, decreasing by S$0.015 to S$0.475. Golden Agri-Resources also saw significant trading activity, with its shares falling by 1.9%, or S$0.005, to S$0.265. In contrast, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s units rose by 1.6%, or S$0.03, to S$1.96.

Banking stocks contributed to the positive sentiment at the market’s open. DBS Bank increased by 0.5%, or S$0.16, to S$35.81. OCBC climbed 1%, or S$0.14, to S$14.37, while UOB rose 0.7%, or S$0.20, to S$30.85.

See also  Singapore stocks opened muted on Monday—STI dipped slightly by 0.02%

The positive sentiment in Singapore mirrored mixed but generally positive performances on Wall Street, spurred by favourable inflation data. The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates steady boosted investor confidence.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.9% to 5,421.03, and the Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.5% to 17,608.44, marking a third consecutive record close for both indices. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight decline, edging down 0.1% to 38,712.21.

European shares also advanced, supported by the cool US inflation data that raised hopes for potential policy easing by the Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index increased by 1.1% to 522.89, its largest single-day percentage gain since January, after three consecutive sessions of losses. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks started on a strong note on Wednesday—STI rose by 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined at the start of Wednesday trading—STI dropped by 0.5%

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Chee Hong Tat: “If we don’t try, our chances of success are zero” — SG prepared to make “bold changes” to revitalise its struggling stock market

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday’s open—STI climbed by 0.2%

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Asia

Mid-autumn festival: Delightful time of mooncakes and lanterns

September 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Southeast Asians prioritise food security amid mounting climate dangers, but constant extreme weather is causing desensitisation among people

September 18, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore banks to implement Singpass face verification for token setup to protect customers from scams

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

Domodachi featuring Little Simz: BTS’s RM cements the record for youngest Korean artist with 229 KOMCA credits

September 18, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.