SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell again on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

September 27, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks fell again on Friday’s open, Sept 27, despite gains in global markets overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 0.1%, down by 2.12 points to 3,580.11 by 9.01 am, The Business Times reports.

In the broader market, 61 stocks gained while 39 declined, after around 30.8 million securities valued at S$41.2 million were traded.

Adventus Holdings led the trading volume. The investment firm saw its shares jump 16.7%, or S$0.001, to S$0.007, with six million shares exchanged.

Other companies seeing active trading included Progen Holdings and Genting Singapore. Progen, which specialises in air-conditioning systems, saw its shares rise 15.8%, or S$0.006, to S$0.044. Genting Singapore also posted a slight gain of 0.6%, or S$0.005, bringing its stock price to S$0.84.

Banking stocks saw a downward trend at the start of trading. UOB slipped by 0.1%, losing S$0.03 to trade at S$32.33. DBS also declined by 1%, dropping S$0.37 to S$37.93, while OCBC remained unchanged at S$15.23.

See also  Singapore shares experienced downturn in Friday—STI down 0.5%

US stocks surged on Thursday, boosted by strong earnings from Micron and signals from Beijing about a possible additional stimulus. Analysts noted that Micron’s profitability provided a significant lift to tech stocks, with the computer memory chip maker’s shares soaring by nearly 15%.

The broad-based S&P 500 went up by 0.4%, hitting a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to reach 42,175.11, just short of its own record. The Nasdaq Composite Index also rose 0.6%, ending the day at 18,190.29.

European stocks saw a sharp rise, led by gains in China-exposed companies following news of aggressive economic stimulus from China. Chip stocks also performed well, bolstered by Micron’s strong revenue outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 1.3% to close at 525.61 points, a new record high and coming just 0.2 points short of its intraday peak. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI falls by 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday—STI falls by 0.3%

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Wednesday—STI fell by 0.4%

September 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday—STI climbed 0.2%

September 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

Grab offers 15% discount after EWL disruption, but not everyone is thrilled about it

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Whopping’ S$1.20 takeaway charge for S$6 chicken wings outrages diner

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Personal Finance

‘I’m alone and lonely’: Man reveals he saved over S$3 million, but it came at the expense of his relationships

September 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Fresh grad who just started work already feels ‘sad and tired from work everyday’

September 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.