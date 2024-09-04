;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Wednesday—STI dropped by 1.7%

ByMary Alavanza

September 4, 2024
SGX centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks fell on Wednesday’s open, Sept 4, following a night of losses in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped by 1.7%, losing 57.63 points to reach 3,422.71 at 9:01 am, according to The Business Times.

In the broader market, 125 stocks dropped, and only 16 gained, with 50.9 million securities worth S$83.9 million exchanged.

Wilton Resources stood out as the most actively traded stock by volume. Its shares rose by 22.2%, adding S$0.002 to reach S$0.011, with 8.2 million shares traded.

On the other hand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) fell by 4.2%, losing S$0.09 to trade at S$2.04. This drop came after the trust closed its private placement at S$2.04 per unit.

The S$350.3 million raised through this placement will fund the proposed acquisition of a 50% stake in Ion Orchard and its connecting underpass.

Seatrium, another actively traded stock, also saw a decline of 1.9%, dropping S$0.03 to S$1.54.

See also  Enterprise blockchain applications focus of DLT compass conference

Banking stocks also took a hit at the open. DBS fell 2%, losing S$0.74 to trade at S$36.51. OCBC dropped by 2.4%, shedding S$0.35 to reach S$14.42, while UOB slipped 1.6%, down S$0.52 to S$31.42.

In the United States, Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, retreated ahead of key jobs data due later in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 3.3% to close at 17,136.3, marking a tough start to September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, losing 1.5% to 40,936.93. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 declined by 2.1%, ending at 5,528.93.

The mood in Europe was similarly bleak. European shares experienced their steepest decline in almost a month, triggered by concerns over global economic growth following weak US manufacturing data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell by 1%, closing at 519.84. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday—STI edged up by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Monday—STI slipped 0.1%

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.4%

December 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Straits Times Index could hit 3,950 by end-2025, says DBS report

December 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Travel

Singapore tops another most powerful passport list!

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Career coach tells job seeker to just state his “address as Singapore without street name or postal code, or else you will get judged”

December 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

TADA investigates driver who threatened woman for boarding his car ‘from the wrong side’

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Woman who bought fake Labubu doll for S$220 calls police after seller refused to refund

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.