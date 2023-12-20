Home News

Singapore slips to 15th place in The Economist’s list of world’s richest countries

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 20, 2023
Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which typically ranks highly in or even tops the indices covering the world’s richest countries, has plummeted to the 15th position in an index by The Economist. The country’s steep fall in the rankings is attributed to the fact that the index is adjusted for costs and hours worked.

Asserting that “comparing the wealth of nations is harder than you might think,” the British publication noted that the commonly used metric of dollar income per person fails to consider international variations in prices and the number of hours individuals dedicate to their work to earn their wage.

To offer a more comprehensive perspective, The Economist introduced a new global rich list incorporating three key measures: dollar income per person, adjusted income considering local prices (commonly referred to as purchasing-power parity, or ppp), and income per hour worked.

According to these metrics, Singapore initially took the 6th position when it was evaluated based on gross domestic product (GDP) per person in market rates but soared to the second position when the rankings were adjusted for cost differences.

See also  SDP's Bryan Lim resumes house visit after daughter's PSLE

However, its ranking soared to second place after adjustments for cost differences were applied. The ascent was short-lived, as Singapore took a drastic plunge to the 15th spot when further adjustments were made, factoring in both costs and the hours people worked to earn their wages.

The data published by The Economist exposes a surprising reality. Despite Singapore’s impressive GDP per person, the average earnings per hour worked by its citizens may be comparatively lower than those in other countries.

This suggests that Singaporeans may accumulate substantial incomes due to extended working hours rather than higher hourly wages. In contrast, the index indicates that citizens in other countries, while earning less overall, may benefit from higher earnings per hour as a result of working fewer hours in total.

Singapore’s position in this global rich list continues to spark debate and questions about the implications of long working hours on the nation’s economic landscape and the well-being of its workforce.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

“Who will take responsibility and pay for the tons of water wastage?” — S’poreans ask after burst underground pipe flooded parts of Marine Parade

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Gerald Giam posts tribute to ACS teacher who died on Mt Everest

October 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Help, I’m reaching 1-year mark of unemployment and am feeling really helpless’

October 4, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.