SINGAPORE: Singapore shares took another dip on Wednesday, April 17, after seeing some losses in the European markets overnight.

The Business Times reports that the Straits Times Index (STI) took a slight dip, down by 0.1% or 1.62 points, to 3,143.14 as of 9:02 a.m.

In the broader market, more stocks were in the green than those feeling the blues, with gainers outnumbering losers 53 to 41. Around 33 million securities, valued at S$53.3 million, changed hands.

Macro Polo Marine was the most active counter by volume, with a 1.5% rise, or S$0.001, to S$0.069 after the company announced its preparation for the early September delivery of its new commissioning service operations vessel.

On the other hand, Singtel is seeing a 0.4% climb, or S$0.01, up to S$2.33, with 3.2 million shares being swapped. Mapletree Logistic Trust was unchanged at S$1.40, with 2.5 million transacted units.

The banking sector wasn’t exactly throwing a party this Tuesday morning. DBS saw a tiny dip of 0.03%, or S$0.01, at S$35.53.

UOB followed suit, dropping by 0.2% or S$0.06, parking at S$29.16. OCBC decided to keep things steady at S$13.51.

The US wasn’t making huge waves on Tuesday, as investors kept their cool amid mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve hinting at the possibility of high-interest rates staying.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged by 0.2%, closing at 37,798.97. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 took a small tumble by 0.2%, ending at 5,051.42, and the Nasdaq Composite Index slid down by 0.1%, stopping at 15,865.25.

Over in Europe, things weren’t all sunshine and rainbows either, with tensions in the Middle East making investors a bit wary of diving into risky ventures.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 took a hit, closing 1.6% down, reaching its lowest point in over nine months. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks took a dip on Tuesday—STI slipped by 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos