Singapore shares opened the week with little movement on Monday—STI slipped slightly by 0.04%

Mary Alavanza

October 21, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore shares opened the week with little movement on Monday, Oct 21. 

The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped slightly by 0.04%, losing 1.59 points to settle at 3,638.6 by 9:02 am, The Business Times reports.

In the broader market, there were 66 gainers and 44 losers, with around 40.1 million securities valued at S$43.3 million traded.

Seatrium, an offshore and marine company, led the trading volume. Its shares rose 3%, or S$0.06, to trade at S$2.04, with six million shares exchanged.

Other active stocks included Chinese agritech firm Zixin and investment holding company CapAllianz. Both stocks remained flat, with Zixin trading at S$0.027 and CapAllianz at S$0.001.

Banking stocks showed mixed results. DBS dipped 0.4%, or S$0.16, to S$39.54. Meanwhile, OCBC edged up 0.3%, or S$0.05, to S$15.45. UOB stayed flat, trading at S$32.60.

US markets finished last Friday with gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 reached new record highs, driven by strong earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to close at 43,275.91, while the S&P 500 increased 0.4% to 5,864.67. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also climbed, adding 0.6% to finish at 18,489.55.

European markets also closed higher, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.2% to 524.99, mainly supported by a recovery in tech stocks.

The European Central Bank’s rate cut and positive corporate earnings reports contributed to the Stoxx 600’s second week of gains. /TISG

