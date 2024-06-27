SG Economy

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday—STI dropped by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

June 27, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares open lower on Thursday, June 27, following a night of mixed results in global equities.

The Straits Times Index (STI) dropped 3.75 points, or 0.1%, to 3,327.95 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, there were 64 losers compared to 31 gainers, with 42.9 million securities worth S$68 million traded.

Thai Beverage was the most actively traded stock in the morning session, dropping S$0.005, or 1.1%, to S$0.46, with 12 million shares changing hands. Other index stocks also saw significant trading activity. Singtel gained S$0.03, or 1.1%, to S$2.73, while Seatrium increased by S$0.01, or 0.7%, to S$1.48.

Banking stocks had a rough start to the trading week. UOB dipped 0.4%, or S$0.11, to S$30.92. OCBC dropped 0.8%, or S$0.11, to S$14.29, and DBS edged down 0.3%, or S$0.10, to S$35.59.

US equities ended Wednesday on a positive note, boosted by a strong performance from shipping giant FedEx. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly up, less than 0.1%, at 39,127.8. The S&P 500 saw a modest increase of 0.2% to 5,477.9, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5% to 17,805.16.

See also  Singapore stocks fell again on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.1%

In Europe, stocks declined by the end of Wednesday’s trading session, mainly because of increasing government bond yields across the eurozone. This was spurred by worries about ongoing global price pressures ahead of a crucial US inflation report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell nearly 0.6% to 514.81, reversing early gains. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares began muted on Wednesday—STI slightly down by 0.04%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks started Wednesday with a slight drop—STI edged down 0.1%

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday’s open—STI climbed 0.3%

October 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks start the week with little change on Monday—STI slipped by 0.02%

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Asia Pacific

Award-winning Cambodian journalist Mech Dara has been arrested and charged with incitement

October 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

‘Brewing Love’ teaser: Lee Jong Won and Kim Sejeong brew up a magical connection over beer

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.