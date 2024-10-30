SINGAPORE: Singapore shares edged down on Wednesday morning, Oct 30, as global markets showed mixed results overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell by 0.1%, down 2.96 points to 3,587.4 by 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 78 stocks gained while 50 declined, with approximately 53 million shares worth S$86.3 million traded.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited, a healthcare company, led the trading volume, jumping 16.7%, or S$0.004, to S$0.028 with 7.4 million shares exchanged.

Other actively traded stocks included Oceanus Group, a marine aquaculture company, which dropped 14.3%, or S$0.001, to S$0.006, and Jiutian Chemical, which fell 3.3%, or S$0.001, to S$0.029.

Banking shares fell as trading began. DBS slid by 0.7%, or S$0.26, to S$39.03. OCBC was down 0.2%, or S$0.03, to S$15.40, and UOB retreated 0.9%, or S$0.29, to S$32.46.

Wall Street stocks closed on Tuesday with mixed results after major tech companies like Google’s parent, Alphabet, released their earnings reports.

The Nasdaq Composite Index reached a record high, climbing 0.8% to close at 18,712.75. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.4% to 42,233.05, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2%, closing at 5,832.92.

The main stock index in Europe declined, influenced by disappointing earnings reports from major companies such as BP, Novartis, and Santander.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index fell 0.6% to 517.99 after reaching an over one-week high during the day. /TISG

