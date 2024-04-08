SG Economy

Singapore shares are relatively unchanged on Monday—STI ticked up by 0.03%

ByMary Alavanza

April 8, 2024
Sign of SGX, Singapore Exchange Limited, located in Singapore. SGX Centre is a twin tower high-rise complex in the city of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares are relatively unchanged on Monday morning, April 8, following mixed results in the US and European markets.

The Business Times reports that the Straits Times Index (STI) ticked by 0.03% to 3,219.18 at 9:01 am.

Among the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers, with 75 stocks on the upswing against 55 on the downswing, as 61.3 million securities valued at S$36.1 million changed hands.

Seatrium held the spotlight as the most actively traded counter by volume, maintaining its position at S$0.084 after 28.4 million securities were traded.

Singtel rose S$0.02, or 0.8%, to S$2.42 after 4.7 million shares changed hands, while Aspen climbed S$0.004, or 8.9%, to S$0.049 after 2.7 million securities exchanged hands.

Banking stocks showed a mixed picture in the early trade, with DBS dipping S$0.09 or 0.3% to S$35.41, OCBC sliding S$0.01 or 0.1% to S$13.73, and UOB gaining S$0.03 or 0.1% to S$29.43.

Wall Street experienced an upward trajectory fueled by a stronger-than-anticipated US jobs report on Friday. This report showed the resilience of the labour market despite elevated US interest rates.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.2% to 16,248.52, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.1% to 5,204.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also increased by 0.8% to 38,904.04.

Meanwhile, European shares retreated on Friday in response to a broader market decline spurred by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped by 0.8% to close at 506.55, marking its lowest level over two weeks. /TISG

