SINGAPORE — The prestigious FIBA Intercontinental Cup is set to make a triumphant entry to Singapore this year, taking place from September 12 to 15 at the Sports Hub, marking a historic milestone as the first-ever edition to feature teams from five continents.

Adding to the excitement, basketball aficionados will be treated to a special moment as legendary figures such as USA’s Reggie Miller and Serbia’s Predrag Stojakovic will be enshrined into the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2024, a testament to their outstanding contributions to the game, in a ceremony to be held September 14.

“This year, we are excited to host the Hall of Fame for the very first time and welcome some of basketball’s biggest legends to our shores,” expressed Roy Teo, Chief, Industry Development, Technology & Innovation, Sport Singapore.

A new chapter has begun with Singapore becoming the first Asian city to host the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. This year, the history book will once again be rewritten as the tournament welcomed the inclusion of Tasmania JackJumpers (main pic), 2024 National Basketball League champions, the first team from Oceania to compete in the competition.

Tasmania clinched their first-ever championship title in thrilling fashion, winning the decisive Game 5 of the Championship Series 83-81 in a heart-stopping match against Melbourne United.

“The FIBA Intercontinental Cup is a unique global experience in club basketball, but the 34th edition will set a remarkable milestone in basketball history. It’s only fitting that Singapore, which ushered in the new era of the competition last year, will also provide the stage for its expansion to Oceania and for the FIBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony,” said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

This year’s competition will feature six teams. There will be two groups, competing in a single round robin format, with the two group winners advancing to the final taking place on Sep 15.

The group runners-up will clash in a third-place matchup, while the third-placed teams in Group A and Group B will vie for the fifth-sixth classification match.

Al Riyadi of Lebanon will be Asian representatives at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024. Al Riyadi are drawn in Group A for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, alongside Unicaja Malaga of Spain and Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

Al Riyadi earned a spot at the tournament after winning the inaugural Basketball Champions League Asia, defeating Shabab Al Ahli (UAE) 122-96 at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Sports Hall on June 15. It was Al Riyadi third Asian basketball title, having won the Asia Champions Cup in 2011, and 2017.

Unicaja celebrated their first-ever Basketball Champions League Europe title after a closely contested 80-75 win against Lenovo Tenerife. Petro de Luanda also savored victory, defeating Al Ahly Ly 107-94 in the Basketball Africa League finals to secure their first continental title since 2015.

In Group B will be the Oceania representative Tasmania, and Argentina’s Quimsa, the champion of Basketball Champions League Americas. The National Basketball Association (NBA) G League team NBA G League United completes the line-up, ensuring participation from all five FIBA regions for the first time.

In a heart-stopping finale, Sesi Franca emerged victorious in last year’s tournament, edging out Baskets Bonn 70-69 with the winner right at the buzzer. China’s Zhejiang Golden Bulls defeated Al Ahly 81-74 in the third placing match.

Tickets to the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 will go on sale in July.

Main pic credit: National Basketball League