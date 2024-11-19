;
Singapore GRA renews Resorts World Sentosa’s casino licence for 2 years instead of 3 over “unsatisfactory” tourism performance

November 19, 2024
Resorts World Sentosa Casino

SINGAPORE: Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) had its casino licence renewed for two years, instead of the usual three, by Singapore’s Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA), following concerns over “unsatisfactory” tourism performance, as reported by Malay Mail.

CNA reported that the new licence will take effect on Feb 6, 2025, following a review of RWS’s ability to “develop, maintain and promote” its resort to attract visitors and meet industry standards, according to GRA.

The evaluation, covering the period from Jan 1, 2021, to Dec 31, 2023, found that RWS needed “rectification and substantial improvement” in several areas.

The report also noted that inputs from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) were taken into account.

While the GRA has not revealed the exact issues, it confirmed that the next evaluation will take place in 2026. 

The GRA added that it will keep working closely with MTI, STB, and SDC to ensure RWS meets the requirements to develop, maintain, and promote its integrated resort as an attractive tourist destination.

See also  Without mass-market travel, job losses in S'pore tourism sector inevitable, says Chan Chun Sing

This comes after RWS was hit with a record fine of S$2.25 million in December 2023 for not carrying out required checks on cash deposits of S$5,000 or more from third parties into customer accounts.

The GRA stated that this was the largest fine ever imposed on a casino operator in Singapore.

RWS operates one of Singapore’s two casinos, the other of which is managed by Marina Bay Sands. /TISG

Read also: MHA: Procedural lapse causes 2 casinos to collect S$4.4M more in entry levies from April to May

Featured image by Depositphotos

Singapore GRA renews Resorts World Sentosa's casino licence for 2 years instead of 3 over "unsatisfactory" tourism performance

