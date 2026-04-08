Singapore Police’s Anti-Romance scam video gets viral, all thanks to the police officer’s good looks

SINGAPORE: A short and creative anti-fraud video was posted by Hougang Neighbourhood Police Station, and it went viral on social media—not just because of its informative message but also because of the strikingly good-looking officer who caught the attention of many viewers.

On Facebook, the one-minute clip primarily focused on raising awareness about ‘romance scams’, and it aims to educate the public on spotting and avoiding such deceptive schemes. The post caption stated: “Beware of love scams. The people you meet online may not always be who they appear to be.”

To visually demonstrate the information they want to convey, the Hougang Neighbourhood Police Station drew inspiration from the South Korean dating show, Single’s Inferno, and it uses sneaky visual tricks like fake hands holding cups, pre-recorded sweet talk, and mirror reflections to mimic how scammers create ‘gentle traps’ online.

Alongside the creativity that was put into creating the video, the officer’s charm stole the show. Once the video was posted, netizens swooned over the handsome police officer and left entertaining comments on the post.

A netizen jokingly commented: “I think a lot of ladies are gonna be heading to Hougang NPC to make police reports about losing something precious… their hearts.”

“Yah… Be careful of love scams… esp when the policeman is this handsome… you won’t know if he’s arresting criminals or stealing hearts,” another comment remarked.

One more netizen declared: “Warning: avoid scammers. Meanwhile, me: getting emotionally robbed by a hot policeman.”

Despite the entertaining comments about the police officer’s looks, several netizens appreciated the video, saying that it is educational and that it is very interesting content.

Recently, Singapore’s law enforcement and government leaders have been maximising viral public awareness and using social media as a hub to communicate fraud prevention and wellness tips to the young people.