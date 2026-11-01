Scammers impersonate SIMBA staff before posing as police and MAS officers in S$1.3 million scam

Merzsam Singkee | November 1, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Vecteezy / Suriyawut Suriya (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has warned of a government official impersonation scam that begins with a call from someone claiming to be from telco SIMBA, with at least 59 cases and losses of at least S$1.3 million reported in October 2026 alone. Victims receive unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to represent SIMBA, who say the victim has bought iPhones or signed up for mobile plans or packages. When the victim denies this, the call is passed to a second scammer posing as SIMBA customer service, who claims the victim’s personal details were misused and that an investigation is needed.

The call is then transferred to a third scammer posing as a police officer or an officer from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Victims are told to transfer money to bank accounts, or to withdraw cash and hand it over in person, along with valuables such as jewellery or luxury watches. In one case, a victim transferred a total of S$285,000 to unknown bank accounts. Victims typically realise they have been scammed only when the callers become uncontactable, or when they check with the relevant government agency. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The Police reminded the public that Singapore government officials will never ask anyone to transfer or hand over money, luxury watches, gold or cryptocurrency, take out loans from licensed moneylenders, disclose banking login details, or install apps from unverified app stores. Officials will also never transfer a call to the Police or another government agency.

How to protect yourself Add the ScamShield app and enable security features such as transaction limits, two-factor or multifactor authentication, and your bank’s Money Lock feature, which prevents a portion of your savings from being transferred out digitally.

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