Australian man, 52, gets more than 6 months’ jail, S$5K fine in Singapore, for spitting at SG police officers in Changi Airport

Nick Karean | November 1, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Man gets arrested by police at Changi Airport and sent to the hospital before being jailed and fined

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An Australian man who repeatedly spat at Singapore police officers, even threatened to throw his faeces at them and urinated in their direction, has been jailed for more than six months. Morris David, 52, was sentenced on Friday (Oct 30) to five months and six weeks’ imprisonment and a S$5,000 fine. The Australian national’s behaviour began at Changi Airport before continuing at Changi General Hospital (CGH), where officers were assigned to watch him, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 30). The case demonstrates how public officers can face serious abuse while carrying out routine duties. David’s conduct also shows how an airport dispute can spiral into a prolonged confrontation. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Dispute over medical treatment and lounge access David arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 in July from Bali, where he had suffered head injuries in an accident. He was due to transit through Singapore on his way to Australia. David was taken by wheelchair to a clinic at the airport. Upset about having to pay for treatment, he left and entered the Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Gold Lounge. When staff asked David to prove his identity and eligibility to use the lounge, he refused. He later verbally abused the manager, prompting a police response. After receiving treatment at CGH, David returned to the airport and entered the departure hall with an invalid boarding pass. He demanded access to the lounge and permission to board his flight to Perth. He then shouted vulgarities at an auxiliary police officer who escorted him to the airline’s check-in counter. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Spitting and threats continued at Changi General Hospital Police officers approached David after hearing the commotion. He tried to move away, saying he wanted to smoke. David’s behaviour escalated after his arrest and return to CGH. When he woke from sedation, he found himself in grip restraints and became angry. David spat repeatedly at officers, with saliva landing on their faces and uniforms. He also threatened to choke one officer and tried to bite another. When David’s requests to use the washroom were denied, officers offered him a potty and later a urinal bottle. He then threatened to defecate and throw his waste at officers. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The Australian national subsequently urinated from his bed in the direction of two officers. He later threw his food onto the floor, breaking plates, and spat at officers again. Judge says public servants deserve protection District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said David’s aggressive behaviour continued for more than 32 hours. The judge stressed that David’s actions showed disregard for authority and the dignity of public officers. The judge also described urinating towards officers as degrading and unsanitary.

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