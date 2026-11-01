Australian man, 52, gets more than 6 months’ jail, S$5K fine in Singapore, for spitting at SG police officers in Changi Airport
Man gets arrested by police at Changi Airport and sent to the hospital before being jailed and fined
SINGAPORE: An Australian man who repeatedly spat at Singapore police officers, even threatened to throw his faeces at them and urinated in their direction, has been jailed for more than six months.
Morris David, 52, was sentenced on Friday (Oct 30) to five months and six weeks’ imprisonment and a S$5,000 fine.
The Australian national’s behaviour began at Changi Airport before continuing at Changi General Hospital (CGH), where officers were assigned to watch him, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 30).
The case demonstrates how public officers can face serious abuse while carrying out routine duties. David’s conduct also shows how an airport dispute can spiral into a prolonged confrontation.
Dispute over medical treatment and lounge access
David arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 in July from Bali, where he had suffered head injuries in an accident. He was due to transit through Singapore on his way to Australia.
David was taken by wheelchair to a clinic at the airport. Upset about having to pay for treatment, he left and entered the Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Gold Lounge.
When staff asked David to prove his identity and eligibility to use the lounge, he refused. He later verbally abused the manager, prompting a police response.
After receiving treatment at CGH, David returned to the airport and entered the departure hall with an invalid boarding pass. He demanded access to the lounge and permission to board his flight to Perth. He then shouted vulgarities at an auxiliary police officer who escorted him to the airline’s check-in counter.
Spitting and threats continued at Changi General Hospital
Police officers approached David after hearing the commotion. He tried to move away, saying he wanted to smoke.
David’s behaviour escalated after his arrest and return to CGH. When he woke from sedation, he found himself in grip restraints and became angry.
David spat repeatedly at officers, with saliva landing on their faces and uniforms. He also threatened to choke one officer and tried to bite another.
When David’s requests to use the washroom were denied, officers offered him a potty and later a urinal bottle. He then threatened to defecate and throw his waste at officers.
The Australian national subsequently urinated from his bed in the direction of two officers. He later threw his food onto the floor, breaking plates, and spat at officers again.
Judge says public servants deserve protection
District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said David’s aggressive behaviour continued for more than 32 hours.
The judge stressed that David’s actions showed disregard for authority and the dignity of public officers. The judge also described urinating towards officers as degrading and unsanitary.
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Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai sought eight months and one week of jail, citing the number of offences committed within a short period.
David’s lawyers, Zachary Lim and Koh Boon Yang of IRB Law, sought a shorter jail term and a fine. They said their client was remorseful, ashamed and willing to apologise.
The law allows up to 12 months’ jail or a S$5,000 fine for indecent, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour towards public servants. Assaulting or using criminal force against an officer performing official duties carries a penalty of up to four years’ jail and a fine.
The sentence sends a firm message that frustration doesn’t excuse violence. People can challenge decisions or seek help, but abusing those doing their jobs carries serious consequences.