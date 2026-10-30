Malaysian man arrested at Tuas Checkpoint with drugs enough to feed 1,010 abusers for a week

Merzsam Singkee | October 30, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after officers found about 1,924 g of heroin and 164 g of Ice hidden in his motorcycle on October 21, 2026. ICA officers referred the Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks and found five bundles suspected to contain controlled drugs in a tote bag concealed beneath a raincoat in the motorcycle’s top box. Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were alerted immediately and carried out further checks on the man and the motorcycle.

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$222,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,010 abusers for a week. Potential death penalty Investigations are ongoing. Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, anyone who imports into or exports from Singapore more than 15 g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, may face the death penalty. The amount of heroin seized far exceeds that threshold, though the pure diamorphine content will depend on laboratory analysis. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

ICA said it will keep working closely with CNB to stop drugs from being smuggled across Singapore’s borders, and will remain vigilant in its security checks for undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contraband.

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