SPF: 3 men arrested over S$6,700 graphics card purchases using stolen card details

Merzsam Singkee | October 28, 2026 2 m read

Photo: SPF Official News Release

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Three men aged between 25 and 36, believed to be members of a transnational scam syndicate, have been arrested for using stolen debit and credit card details to commit payment fraud at retail stores in Singapore. On Oct 26, 2026, at about 7:45 p.m., the Police received a call for assistance from a retail establishment along Rochor Canal Road. Earlier, a 36-year-old man had successfully bought two graphics cards worth more than S$2,700 using a mobile wallet.

About an hour later, he returned and tried to buy other IT components worth more than S$4,000. Suspicious store staff alerted security officers, who detained him and called the Police. Preliminary investigations found that he had received instructions through a mobile application to buy high-end products such as graphics cards and IT components using a mobile wallet. After the first purchase, he handed the items to two accomplices waiting in a vehicle before going back into the store. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Accomplices stopped at Changi Officers from the Central Police Division used CCTV and Police camera footage to identify the two accomplices, aged 25 and 27, who had left in a rented vehicle. They were arrested separately on Oct 27 in the transit area of Changi Airport, before they could depart Singapore.

Investigations revealed the pair were also involved in at least one other case of payment fraud at a different retail store. Police seized GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards, an iPhone 18 Pro Max and several other mobile phones as case exhibits. The three men will be charged in court today, Oct 28, 2026, with abetment of conspiracy to cheat under Section 420 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871, which carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now