SPF: Man, 24, arrested for allegedly slashing two men with knife at Prinsep Street

Merzsam Singkee | October 27, 2026 2 m read

Photo: GenAI/TISG Photo for illustration only

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly injuring two men with a knife along Prinsep Street on Sunday morning, October 25, 2026. The Police received a call for assistance at about 7:50 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene found a 36-year-old man with lacerations across the back of his head, his left forearm and the side of his left wrist. He was taken to hospital conscious. A second victim, aged 25, had also sustained a laceration on his left forearm.

Preliminary investigations found that the 24-year-old had injured both men with a knife before fleeing the scene. Officers from the Central Police Division, Tanglin Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre and Criminal Investigation Department identified the man through extensive ground enquiries and images from Police and CCTV cameras, and arrested him the same day. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He will be charged in court today, on October 27, 2026, with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these.

The Police said they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them firmly in accordance with the law.

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In other news, seventeen motorists aged between 24 and 59 will be charged in court today (Oct 22) for drink-driving offences, following arrests made between September and October 2026 after they failed breathalyser tests during Police enforcement checks. Read the full story here: SPF: 17 motorists charged for drink-driving after September-October enforcement checks with two had readings more than twice the legal limit