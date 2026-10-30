Indonesia to host Singapore’s foreign minister as tensions rise over haze and gas supply cut

Merzsam Singkee | October 30, 2026 2 m read

Photo courtesy: Salim Van Java / Wikimedia Commons (for illustration purposes only) Photo: Wildfire at night in Pulang Pisau, Central Kalimantan

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. INDONESIA: Indonesia’s decision to reduce pipelined gas exports to Singapore has opened a new front in a relationship already strained by months of transboundary haze, after Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited Jakarta on Tuesday, the New Straits Times (NST) reported. Jakarta reduced gas piped to Singapore by about 8%, saying it needed to safeguard domestic supplies. The cut followed remarks by Indonesia’s energy minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, that his country would review export contracts with countries “that are not cooperative and do not treat Indonesia with mutual respect.” He did not say which countries he meant.

The reduction is small in practical terms, amounting to less than 2% of Singapore’s daily demand, NST reported, but it touches a sensitive point. Singapore relies on natural gas for up to 95% of its electricity. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday that he expects contract signatories to “honour their commitments.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Bahlil responded, saying the volumes now flowing to Singapore still met the minimum required under the agreement. Outlining gas exports to what he called “so-called brothers and sisters,” he said: “Our nation is a nation that honours contracts, rules. So don’t teach Indonesia how to honour contracts.”

Bilahari Kausikan, a veteran Singaporean diplomat, described the cut as an “attempt at intimidation” that would fail. “The cost to Indonesia will far, far outlive any twinge we may feel,” he wrote. The gas dispute lands on top of growing frustration in Singapore and Malaysia over haze from Indonesia’s worst forest fires in 11 years. The blazes have burned for months, driving up pollution and respiratory illness across Indonesia and sending smoke into Singapore, Malaysia and East Timor.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now