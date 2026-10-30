Chinese executive from Singapore-based company targeted Nvidia head Jensen Huang, report says

Anna Maria Romero | October 30, 2026 3 m read

Megaspeed's Huang Le & Nvidia's Jensen Huang in 2024. LinkedIn screengrab/ NetThunder

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, was allegedly targeted by an executive at Singapore-based data centre Megaspeed who was spying for Beijing, say intelligence agencies in the United States. According to an Oct 29 report from The New York Times, the executive, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, developed a close relationship with the head of Nvidia, a company widely considered to be the backbone of the AI boom all over the world. Due to Nvidia’s meteoric rise, Mr Huang has become one of the most influential people when it comes to AI, not to mention one of the wealthiest in the world. Of late, he has also grown close to US President Donald Trump, whom he has publicly supported.

After Ms Le was suspected of smuggling the company’s chips to China, US authorities began investigating her. As a result, she has been determined to be an intelligence asset who sent information to Beijing. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Interestingly, the NYT reported that while Mr Trump was informed about Ms Le’s suspected espionage, the President chose not to act on it. Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo, however, said that Megaspeed is just one of Nvidia’s customers in the region. Its CEO’s interactions with Megaspeed’s officials are not uncommon, as he has similar interactions with thousands of customers yearly.

Mr Rizzo added that the company is “confident that if the US government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know.” What is Megaspeed? According to its LinkedIn page, Megaspeed is a premier business partner for Nvidia, “strategically positioned” in the Asia Pacific. It is reportedly one of the companies in Southeast Asia that buys chips for data centres. Afterwards, the computing power in these centres is rented out to Chinese firms, including Alibaba. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Ms Le was reportedly Megaspeed’s top executive and chairwoman in Singapore, although she is said to have become less active since investigations into her actions began.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now