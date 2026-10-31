Singapore hawker touches hearts by giving elderly man free meals and S$5 every week

Anna Maria Romero | October 31, 2026 2 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Melvin Chew

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A recent social media post that showed kindness from one person in Singapore to another received a lot of attention. Melvin Chew, the owner of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap and the founder of the popular Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group, posted a photo of an elderly man to whom he gives a hot meal and some money every week. “Every week he will come for free kway chap; after eating, give him $5. Recently he [wants to] eat pig blood. Just give la lol,” he wrote.

Many commenters praised Mr Chew, who is well known and respected among Singapore’s community of hawkers, for his generosity. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Melvin, please keep going and stay strong. Even when the system falls short, or when those in leadership seem distant from the everyday realities on the ground, your boots-on-the-ground compassion restores faith in humanity. You are creating real, meaningful change in these seniors' lives one meal at a time. Thank you for your warm heart, your resilience, and your authentic care for our community. May your kindness inspire others to step up and turn empty promises into real action!

Stay steadfast and stay blessed!” was one such comment. Another pointed out that while one meal and S$5 may seem small, it does add up when tallied over time. “$20 per month to gift him, $20 of food costs per month. That’s oh my god! $40 on him monthly. That’s a lot of money on donation. Such a saint,” they wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. And when others, however, wrote that it might have been better to simply give to the man rather than publicising it, some defended Mr Chew, pointing to the part in the caption where he said, “just give la.”

“His intention of posting here is not to gain attention or respect. Just a way of showing to the public in case anyone happened to meet this old uncle, they can treat him maybe a meal/coffee too,” a commenter wrote.

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