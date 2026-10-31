Woman, 44, charged after alleged loanshark harassment at Tampines residential unit

Merzsam Singkee | October 31, 2026 2 m read

Photo: SPF Official News Release

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly harassing a household on behalf of a loanshark, with police believing she was involved in several other cases across Singapore. The Police received a call for assistance at 12:50 a.m. on October 28, 2026 about a debtor’s note pasted on the gate of a residential unit along Tampines North Drive 2. Officers from Bedok Police Division responded and arrested the woman at the scene.

Preliminary investigations found she is believed to be involved in several other loanshark harassment cases islandwide. Officers seized five bicycle locks with keys, five debtors’ notes and a mobile phone as case exhibits. Charges and penalties She was charged in court on October 29, 2026 under the Moneylenders Act 2008. First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, imprisonment of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane. Under Singapore law, however, women cannot be sentenced to caning. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The Police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment and that those who vandalise property or disrupt public peace and safety will be dealt with severely.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from loansharks and not to work for or assist them in any way. Anyone with information on loansharking activities can call 999.

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In other news, fifteen Malaysians and two Singaporeans have been detained in Bali, Indonesia, on suspicion of running an unlicensed online moneylending operation while in the country on tourist visas. You may read the full story here: Two Singaporeans among 17 detained in Bali over suspected online moneylending operation run on tourist visas