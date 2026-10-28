Two Singaporeans among 17 detained in Bali over suspected online moneylending operation run on tourist visas

Merzsam Singkee | October 28, 2026 2 m read

Photo: GenAI/TISG (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. INDONESIA: Fifteen Malaysians and two Singaporeans have been detained in Bali, Indonesia, on suspicion of running an unlicensed online moneylending operation while in the country on tourist visas. According to New Straits Times (NST), all 17 were arrested in Dalung, North Kuta, in the Badung regency, during an operation by the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office on Thursday. Ngurah Rai immigration chief Muhamad Novyandri said initial investigations found the suspects carrying out moneylending activities, both in person and online, at the raided premises, which served as their operational headquarters.

Three of the suspects allegedly acted as managers, while the rest worked as administrators for the syndicate. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “The suspects promoted loan offers through social media platforms such as Facebook and various WhatsApp contact numbers,” he was quoted as saying by Indonesian news portal Kompas.com. They also allegedly collected employment details, payslips, next-of-kin information and other personal data before approving loans. Novyandri said the targets were foreigners, and that immigration officials had so far found no indication that loans were offered to Indonesian citizens.

Held under immigration measures All 17 are being held under administrative immigration measures for suspected breaches of residency permits and for providing false information to obtain visas and stay permits. “We do not discriminate in taking action against foreign nationals who abuse their tourist visas to work illegally,” Novyandri said, as quoted by NST. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Bali Regional Immigration Office head General Ramdhani said surveillance of illicit activities involving foreign nationals would continue. “We fully support tourism in Bali, but we will not tolerate foreign nationals who abuse stay permits, violate laws, or damage Bali’s tourism reputation,” he said, urging residents to report suspicious activity.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now

Why this matters for Singapore The case adds to a pattern of Singaporeans being arrested for involvement in illegal lending and scam-linked operations. The collection of payslips, employment details and next-of-kin information mirrors tactics used by unlicensed moneylenders, whose harassment methods frequently rely on such data. Singaporeans approached with overseas job offers involving loan promotion or customer administration should be wary, as such roles can carry serious legal consequences in foreign jurisdictions. Read also: SPF warns of hotel booking scams using real reservation details, with S$185,000 lost since January