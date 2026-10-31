Scammers use forged company letter to trick Singapore petrochemical firm into transferring US$12.8 million

Merzsam Singkee | October 31, 2026 2 m read

Photo: (left) SPF Official News Release; (right) Yudi Indrawan / Unsplash (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) Cyber Command has recovered US$12.8 million (S$16.35 million) that a Singapore-based petrochemical company lost to a business email compromise scam, working with OCBC and the Cambodian National Police. On October 1, 2026, the company received an email that appeared to come from a business counterpart, with revised payment instructions directing funds to a new bank account in Cambodia. The company spotted a discrepancy in the payment documents. But the scammers responded with an authorisation letter bearing the counterpart’s company signature and stamp, lending the new instructions apparent legitimacy. On Oct 13, the company transferred US$12.8 million to the new account. The letter was later found to be fraudulent.

The scam came to light on Oct 26, when the real business counterpart told the company it had not received payment. The company lodged a police report the same day. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Full amount traced and recovered Cyber Command officers immediately contacted the Cambodian National Police and coordinated recovery efforts with OCBC. The full amount was traced and recovered. The Police thanked both the Cambodian police and OCBC for their help.

Full recoveries in cross-border business email compromise cases are uncommon, as funds are often moved quickly through multiple accounts and jurisdictions once they leave the victim’s bank. How businesses can protect themselves The Police advised companies to review their payment processes and to always verify any new or sudden change in payment instructions by contacting the supplier or counterpart directly, using an independently verified phone number rather than contact details from the same email thread.

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