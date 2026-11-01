ICA uncovers cigarette smuggling attempt involving modified compartments in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee | November 1, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority / Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have foiled another attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore, uncovering more than 400 cartons and 30 packets hidden in a Malaysia-registered car on October 7, 2026. In a Facebook update posted on Oct 29, the ICA shared that Search and Examination officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks and found the cigarettes concealed in several modified compartments built into the car.

The 37-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested. He and the seized cigarettes were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The use of purpose-built hidden compartments points to a planned smuggling attempt rather than an opportunistic one. Similar concealment methods have turned up repeatedly at Singapore’s land checkpoints in recent months, from cigarettes stashed in modified lorry floorboards and car bonnets to packets hidden inside tyre rims. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act, anyone caught buying, selling, transporting, storing or dealing in duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. Netizens react The seizure drew praise for the officers alongside speculation about who might be behind the smuggling.

“Great job ICA officers,” one commenter wrote. Others zeroed in on the cigarettes themselves. “Always same brand of cigarettes, something fishy,” one said. Another went further, suggesting the brand pointed to a particular syndicate: “Why only China cigarettes? The boss must be PRC!” The claim is speculation by a commenter and has not been established by ICA or Singapore Customs, which have not said who was behind the attempt. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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