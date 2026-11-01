LTA gathers feedback from over 8,200 Singaporeans for refreshed Land Transport Master Plan

Merzsam Singkee | November 1, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving / Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has held two sessions of its Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) Visioning Workshop, rounding off a year-long public engagement exercise that has drawn input from more than 8,200 Singaporeans on how the country’s transport system should evolve. The workshop brought back participants from earlier engagements, including focus group discussions, the Transport Future Game Design Competition, the Youth Panel for Transport and outreach sessions at active ageing centres. Minister of State for Transport and Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng joined the second session.

Since November 2025, LTA has gathered views through online surveys, focus groups, youth engagements and community outreach events as part of the LTMP Refresh. What Singaporeans want Participants reviewed the key aspirations that emerged from earlier engagements and identified the ones that mattered most to them. These fell into three broad themes: Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The first was more mobility options to meet different travel needs, including faster and more direct public transport journeys, a wider range of ways to get around and smoother active mobility routes. The second was a more walkable city, with streets and neighbourhoods designed around people, safer and calmer environments and walking routes sheltered from the weather.

The third was a better everyday public transport experience. Participants called for a kinder and more gracious commuting culture, easier transfers, an integrated journey planning system, less crowding on buses and trains, better thermal comfort and more welcoming station spaces. Participants also discussed the trade-offs involved, including how streets and paths could better accommodate different users, how transfers between transport nodes could be improved, and how new mobility options could complement existing modes. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. New logo unveiled Baey also unveiled the LTMP Refresh logo, developed with input from the Friends of Land Transport. Its lines each represent a different way of moving, with its own character and speed, coming together to form the outline of Singapore. LTA said the logo reflects the aim of a transport system that is not only efficient but also comfortable, inclusive and people-centred.

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Photo: LTA Official News Release Insights from the workshop and earlier engagements will shape the plans, policies and implementation of the refreshed LTMP, which is targeted for release in 2027. A public exhibition next year will show how the feedback has been incorporated. Members of the public can still share their views on the LTMP Refresh webpage, or take part in online activities on GovTech’s CrowdTaskSG platform, including a “What’s Your Transport Style?” personality quiz and a “What Matters Most to You?” survey. Read also: RTS Link: Singapore and Malaysia simulate cross-border emergency ahead of February launch