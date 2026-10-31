SIA: Dubai flight cancellation extended until Feb 28 amid Middle East tensions; full refund for affected customers

Nick Karean | October 31, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Singapore Airlines Dubai flight cancellations amid Middle East tensions

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has extended the cancellation of its Dubai flights by almost three months, leaving passengers without the two services until February 28, 2027. The airline announced the extension on Oct 30, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Its earlier suspension was due to end on Dec 1. The affected flights are SQ494, which operates from Singapore to Dubai, and SQ495, which returns from Dubai to Singapore. SIA announced on Facebook that the situation remains fluid and other flights could also face disruptions. Passengers should check the airline’s flight status page before travelling. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Passengers can claim full refunds for unused tickets Travellers affected by the cancellations can request a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets. Those who purchased tickets directly from SIA can submit their requests through the airline’s online assistance form. Passengers who booked through travel agents or partner airlines must contact the company they purchased their tickets from. This means the refund process depends on where the booking was made. SIA has also advised passengers to update their contact details through its Manage Booking service. They can also subscribe to mobile notifications to receive flight updates. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Anyone planning a trip through Dubai should check their booking before making hotel, transport or other travel arrangements. A cancelled flight can affect the rest of an itinerary, especially when connecting services are involved. Middle East tensions keep airlines and travellers on alert The flight cancellation extension comes amid fears of renewed military action involving Israel, Iran and the United States, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 30).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly threatened action against Iran’s clerical leadership. US President Donald Trump has also indicated that fresh strikes are possible after a prolonged diplomatic deadlock. He had previously said military action wouldn’t take place before the US congressional elections on Nov 3. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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