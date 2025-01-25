SINGAPORE: The Singapore Ministry of Education (MOE) has opened applications for the ASEAN Scholarship program for students in the Philippines and Indonesia. To nurture young minds, the MOE offers this scholarship to “bright young students from ASEAN countries to study in Singapore.”

This scholarship will be valid for four years from Singapore’s “Secondary 3 to Pre-University 2, leading to the Singapore-Cambridge GCE A-Level certificate or similar qualification”. The scholarship will be renewed yearly based on the student’s academic performance.

The scholarship will offer an annual allowance with hostel accommodation, settling-in allowance, return economy airfare, school fees, examination fees for GCE O-Level and A-Level (once only, as applicable), and subsidised medical benefits and insurance cover for accidents for its beneficiaries.

The eligible students must be “proficient in English, have done well in school examinations, and have a good record of participation in co-curricular activities.” Additionally, applicants from the Philippines must currently be in Grade 9 level or above and be born on Jan 2, 2009, to Jan 1, 2012.

The MOE stated that scholars “will have opportunities to broaden their horizons and develop important skills such as leadership, communication and other life skills. They can also help to promote goodwill and understanding among young people from different countries and Singapore.”

Applications for students from the Philippines and Indonesia opened on Jan 6, while applications from other ASEAN countries are scheduled to open soon; students from Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam may send their applications on Feb 10 (tentative), while applications from Cambodia, Lao PDR, and Myanmar will start on April 1 (tentative).

