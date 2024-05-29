;
Business & Economy

Singapore launches Digital Enterprise Blueprint to benefit at least 50,000 SMEs

ByMary Alavanza

May 29, 2024
Singapore Helix Bridge

SINGAPORE: In 2022, Singapore’s digital economy added S$106 billion to its GDP, making up 17% of the country’s total economic output.

To build on this success, Singapore has launched the Digital Enterprise Blueprint (DEB), which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accelerate their digital transformation over the next five years.

The Edge Singapore reports that the DEB is expected to benefit at least 50,000 SMEs.

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Mr Tan Kiat How announced the launch of the DEB at the ATxEnterprise event.

Mr Tan explained that the DEB builds on previous support schemes for SMEs, such as SMEs Go Digital and the chief technology officer as-a-service (CTOaaS) and chief information officer as-a-service (CISOaaS) programmes.

“[The DEB will encourage the] next round of digitalisation, and we expect it to benefit about 50,000 SMEs,” he said.

The DEB will support SMEs and their workers in four main areas:

1. Smarter Enterprises

The DEB will encourage SMEs to adopt new technologies, especially AI-enabled solutions, to boost productivity and innovation.

Mr Tan said, “We’re providing support [so that SMEs can adopt AI] without going through the technical complexity.

[This is by providing] pre-approved solutions under SME Go Digital, which we expect 15,000 SMES to benefit from this in the next two years.”

Additionally, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will pair SMEs with tech leaders to support the Gen AI x Digital Leaders programme.

2. Faster Scaling

To help SMEs grow quickly, the DEB will promote using cloud-based and integrated digital solutions.

Mr Tan noted, “We will offer more integrated solutions within the pre-approved solutions to ensure interoperability.

In the absence of such solutions, we will capitalise on the Advanced Digital Solutions scheme to solve sector-wide problems and create integrated digital solutions.”

3. Safer Operations

Another priority is improving cybersecurity and building trust in the digital ecosystem. A recent survey showed that many SMEs in Singapore struggle with cybersecurity due to high costs and a lack of expertise.

The DEB will support SMEs in investing in and deploying cybersecurity measures to improve cybersecurity standards across all sectors.

4. Upskilling Workers

The DEB will also focus on helping SMEs upskill their workers and adopt inclusive, skills-based hiring practices. /TISG

