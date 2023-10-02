Home News Singapore-India maritime exercise ends

Singapore-India maritime exercise ends

Indian Navy ships
Indian navy ships (Credit: Indian navy)
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Staff Writer

First held in 1994, the three-decade-old annual exercise kicked off with an opening ceremony on Sept 21, reported ANI.

SINGAPORE: The Indian naval ships Ranvijay (a Rajput-class guided-missile destroyer) and Kavaratti (an anti-submarine warfare corvette), the submarine Sindhukesari and a long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I participated in the 30th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) in Singapore, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Indian ships that took part in the exercise are shown in the picture (above, courtesy Indian Navy).

First held in 1994, the three-decade-old annual exercise kicked off with an opening ceremony on Sept 21, reported ANI.

A joint standard operating procedure on submarine rescue was signed in the presence of the Indian High Commissioner and the Singapore Navy Fleet Commander.

See also  Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 18, 2020

The exercise included a shore phase and a sea phase.

The Republic of Singapore Navy participants in the exercise “include two Formidable-class frigates RSS Stalwart and RSS Tenacious, both embarked with an S-70B naval helicopter, and a Victory-class missile corvette RSS Valour,” said Mindef on Sept 21. “The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is also participating in the exercise with a Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft and four F-15SG fighter aircraft,” it added. “For the first time, both navies are also deploying a submarine each for the exercise.”

See also  Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe

During the sea phase conducted from Sept 25 to 28, units of the Indian Navy along with RSS Stalwart, Valour, Victory, Tenacious, a submarine, a maritime patrol aircraft Fokker F-50 and fighter aircraft engaged in complex maritime exercises including advanced anti-submarine warfare, surface and air defence exercises as well as tactical manoeuvres and weapons firings, said Mindef./TISG

- Advertisement -
See also  Canada to get vaccines from India, Trudeau confirms
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
The Independent Singapore

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore