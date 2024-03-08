SINGAPORE: A recent report has found that data scientists based in Singapore command higher salaries compared to their counterparts in Indonesia and Vietnam.

According to the ‘Southeast Asia Startup Talent Trends Report 2024’ by Glints and Monk’s Hill Ventures (MHV), the base salary range for data scientists across Southeast Asia stands between US$3,600 and US$8,400 per month.

However, within Singapore, senior data scientists lead the earnings spectrum, with a monthly base salary ranging from US$6,600 to US$8,400.

Junior-level data scientists in the city-state earn between US$3,600 and US$4,900 monthly, while mid-level professionals fall within the range of US$4,600 to US$5,900.

The findings underscore the significant income disparity, emphasizing the lucrative nature of data science roles within Singapore’s borders.

Analysts attribute this discrepancy to the city-state’s advanced technological landscape, marked by a robust digital economy, widespread adoption of data-driven decision-making, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Glints and MHV anticipate a continual surge in demand for skilled data scientists across Southeast Asia. The driving forces behind this growth include the rapid expansion of the digital economy, an increasing reliance on data-centric decision-making processes, and the emergence of transformative technologies such as AI and machine learning.

The report also predicts a sustained demand for data scientists in Singapore, fueled in part by government initiatives like the Smart Nation movement.

These initiatives contribute to a stable demand for data science expertise within the nation, further solidifying its position as a hub for tech-driven innovation and career opportunities in the field.

As Southeast Asia positions itself at the forefront of technological advancements, the demand for skilled professionals in data science is expected to remain robust, offering a promising outlook for those pursuing careers in this dynamic and evolving field.