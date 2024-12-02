SINGAPORE: Singapore was the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) to India in the July-September quarter of 2024-2025, contributing 50 per cent of the total inflows, The Economic Times reported.

Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed a 43 per cent rise in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows to India, reaching USD 13.6 billion (about S$18.29 billion) in the July-September quarter of 2024-25.

Over USD 7.5 billion (S$10.09 billion), or 50 per cent, came from Singapore.

Singapore High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, shared the figures in a post on X, stating, “Singapore stands with India.”

India has faced weak FDI inflows in recent years, but Singapore has remained its reliable investor. In 2023-2024, Singapore contributed USD 11.77 billion (S$15.83 billion), the highest among all countries.

From April 2000 to March 2024, cumulative FDI from Singapore reached USD 159.94 billion (S$215.13 billion).

In 2023-24, Singapore was India’s sixth-largest global trade partner, with total trade valued at USD 35.61 billion (S$47.90 billion), accounting for about 29 per cent of India’s total trade with ASEAN. /TISG