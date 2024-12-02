;
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

ByMary Alavanza

December 2, 2024
FDI

SINGAPORE: Singapore was the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) to India in the July-September quarter of 2024-2025, contributing 50 per cent of the total inflows, The Economic Times reported.

Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed a 43 per cent rise in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows to India, reaching USD 13.6 billion (about S$18.29 billion) in the July-September quarter of 2024-25.

Over USD 7.5 billion (S$10.09 billion), or 50 per cent, came from Singapore.

Singapore High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, shared the figures in a post on X, stating, “Singapore stands with India.”

India has faced weak FDI inflows in recent years, but Singapore has remained its reliable investor. In 2023-2024, Singapore contributed USD 11.77 billion (S$15.83 billion), the highest among all countries.

See also  'Lockdown for a few weeks': US' Anthony Fauci on India's Covid-19 crisis

From April 2000 to March 2024, cumulative FDI from Singapore reached USD 159.94 billion (S$215.13 billion).

In 2023-24, Singapore was India’s sixth-largest global trade partner, with total trade valued at USD 35.61 billion (S$47.90 billion), accounting for about 29 per cent of India’s total trade with ASEAN. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business & Economy

MAS: Singapore banks remain ‘strong’ and rise in corporate borrowing expected

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore and Thailand lead ASEAN in sustainability efforts, despite technology challenges, report reveals

November 29, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy Featured News

Donald Trump’s win may be good news for Singapore, but bad news for Hong Kong—report

November 28, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.