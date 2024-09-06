SINGAPORE: A Singaporean manager has come under fire after allegedly attempting to hire a foreign designer for less pay than initially agreed upon and subsequently canceling the designer’s S Pass application when confronted. The issue has drawn widespread criticism online, with netizens urging the job applicant to file a formal complaint with Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The issue was made public by the foreigner, who uses the handle u/itsyashawten on Reddit. Taking to the Singapore Raw subreddit, the designer shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between him and a Mr Sim, who appears to be a manager of a small-medium design and build firm.

The screenshot shows that the designer contacted Mr Sim and said that he noticed the salary listed on the contract was for S$2,500 – S$100 less than the S$2,600 that had been agreed upon. Seeking clarification, the designer asked Mr Sim about the discrepancy.

Mr Sim, however, reacted negatively, accusing the designer of being difficult and even threatening to cancel the S Pass application. “If so difficult I think I will cancel your premit (sic). I already waited for you for two months. Is ok,” he wrote.

The designer responded by explaining that he had been following up on the S Pass application process since the beginning of August but had not received any responses from the company. He reiterated his interest in joining the firm but sought clarification on the salary before starting work.

“It’s not difficult to me just want clarification,” he said.

Mr Sim, however, accused the designer of being “picky” and replied: “There is so many applicants. Have been waited for you 2 months and now you so picky. You can carry on and look for other company. I will cancel your premit (sic).”

The conversation appears to have ended after the designer said, “I am not picky Mr Sim, hope you understand.”

The job applicant expressed frustration with how Mr Sim went about the situation after the S Pass had been approved and revealed that he has filed a complaint against the company with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP).

Netizens responding to the situation urged the designer to also file a complaint with MOM. Sharing that he dodged a bullet, Singaporeans online criticised Mr Sim for his behaviour.

One Redditor u/Stegles advised, “Dude he dropped your salary before you started. Red flag. They make threats to you before you start. Red flag. Honestly, cut this off and find something else.”

Another netizen, u/Minimum-Ad-6548, pointed out a silver lining, saying: “Wah I think this kind of boss it’s a blessing he shows his true colours before you are stuck with him.”

The incident has raised concerns about employment practices in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore, with some netizens expressing concerns that such behavior could damage Singapore’s reputation as a fair and transparent place to work.

TISG/