SINGAPORE: Singapore-based game developer and publisher Winking Studios Limited has announced its plan to acquire Shanghai Mineloader Digital Technology Co., Ltd in a deal valued at RMB146 million (approximately $27.2 million). The acquisition is part of Winking Studios’ strategy to bolster its operational capabilities and drive growth through synergies and expanded opportunities.

The deal, which will be entirely financed through Winking Studios’ internal cash reserves, is set to be finalized by the end of the second quarter of 2025. By bringing Shanghai Mineloader under its umbrella, Winking Studios aims to leverage cross-selling opportunities and achieve greater economies of scale, enhancing its competitive position in the gaming industry.

The payment arrangement includes an upfront disbursement of RMB131.4 million ($24.5 million), with the remaining amount to be paid after five years. This deferred payment is contingent on Shanghai Mineloader meeting predefined performance targets, ensuring alignment with the acquisition’s long-term strategic goals.

This move reflects Winking Studios’ commitment to expanding its market presence and fostering sustainable growth by integrating complementary assets and capabilities. As the transaction progresses, both companies are expected to work closely to ensure a smooth transition and maximize the benefits of the partnership.