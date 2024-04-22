SINGAPORE: The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore has issued a warning to the public, advising them to exercise caution against potential phishing scams exploiting the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Singapore in September.

The announcement, made on Tuesday (16 April), came in response to reports of malicious individuals or groups attempting to deceive and extract personal information from unsuspecting individuals under the guise of offering tickets for the Papal Mass.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to these scams. Tickets for the Papal Mass, when available, will be free-of-charge,” emphasized the Archdiocese in its statement.

Highlighting the importance of discernment, the Archdiocese emphasized that official information regarding Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore will only be disseminated through five authorized websites affiliated with the Catholic Church.

These include www.popefrancis2024.sg, www.catholic.sg, www.mycatholic.sg, www.catholicnews.sg, and www.catholicfoundation.sg.

The public is strongly advised against sharing personal information with other websites or individuals purporting to provide tickets or information regarding the Papal visit.

The Archdiocese’s cautionary measures come amid the anticipation of Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore from September 11 to 13.

This historic event marks the Pontiff’s first visit to Singapore and the first papal visit since 1986. During the 1986 visit, Pope John Paul II presided over a Mass at the National Stadium, drawing thousands of faithful attendees.

As anticipation mounts for the upcoming visit, the Archdiocese remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals seeking to participate in the Papal events.

With just months remaining until Pope Francis’ arrival in Singapore, members of the public are advised to exercise caution, verify the authenticity of information sources, and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

