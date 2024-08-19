;
Technology

Singapore Android device users attempted to install high-risk apps nearly 900,000 times: Google

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: Despite heightened efforts by the government and the private sector to bolster cybersecurity, Google reports that Android device users in Singapore attempted to install nearly 900,000 high-risk applications over the past six months.

These attempts were successfully blocked by a newly implemented security feature jointly developed by Google and the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore (CSA).

The experimental feature, launched exclusively in Singapore, automatically prevents Android devices from installing applications from unverified sources.

This initiative, the first of its kind worldwide, was introduced in response to rising concerns over malware intrusions and fraudulent activities affecting mobile users.

Google revealed that the collaboration with the CSA has led to a significant reduction in malware-related fraud cases in Singapore.

In the first half of this year alone, incidents of fraud involving malware dropped to 95, marking a substantial decline since the introduction of the new security feature.

However, the report also highlights a concerning trend: over 200,000 Android devices in Singapore still attempted to download more than 11,000 distinct high-risk applications.

These apps were primarily sourced through sideloading methods, including web browsers, communication apps, and file managers. Despite the automatic blocking mechanism, these figures indicate a persistent risk as users continue to seek out potentially harmful applications.

Google emphasized the importance of ongoing vigilance and public education, noting that while the new security feature has proven effective, users are responsible for avoiding downloading apps from untrusted sources. /TISG

Featured image by Deposit Photos

