SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, published by Channel News Asia, shed light on the stark differences in political optimism among youths across Southeast Asia, with Singapore and Vietnam leading in positive outlooks. The findings reveal a significant divide in how young people from different countries perceive their governments, political systems, and economic prospects.

Optimism varies widely across the region

In a region often characterized by political volatility and economic disparities, the survey found that youth optimism about their countries’ political conditions was notably higher in Singapore and Vietnam. Over 72% of Singaporean youths and 68% of Vietnamese youths rated their political situation as “very good” or “good.” In sharp contrast, only 15.1% of Indonesian youths and 16.4% of Thai youths shared a similar positive view.

Interestingly, Malaysian and Filipino youths showed more moderate levels of optimism, with 31.9% and 25.9%, respectively, rating their national politics positively. Despite the political instability Malaysia has experienced in recent years, more than half of the country’s youth expressed satisfaction with the current government, which could be linked to the perceived stability under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Unity Government.

Economic concerns and optimism

When it comes to economic outlooks, a sense of optimism prevails among youths in Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Nearly 90% of youths in these countries expressed optimism about their future economic prospects. This compares to only 62.6% of Indonesian youths who were hopeful about their nation’s economic future, with the country grappling with rising unemployment and a decline in the middle class.

The survey highlighted that stable political systems and established economic growth, such as those in Singapore and Vietnam, foster greater optimism. Conversely, countries with political and economic challenges, like Indonesia, saw higher levels of scepticism. The researchers suggest that Indonesia’s rising unemployment and increasing poverty—especially among youth—contribute to this sense of uncertainty.

Socio-economic issues

The survey also revealed that socio-economic issues, such as unemployment, recession, corruption, and the growing wealth gap, were top concerns among youths across the region. More than 80% of respondents expressed concern about these issues, far surpassing their worries about racial tensions, military conflicts, or freedom of expression.

Notably, concerns over racial and ethnic relations were particularly high in Malaysia and the Philippines, where political discourse is often dominated by race and religion. In Malaysia, issues surrounding the position of Bumiputera Malays and Islam play a significant role in these concerns, while in the Philippines, ethnic tensions, exacerbated by events like the 2017 Marawi siege, contribute to heightened anxieties.

On the issue of corruption, youths in Singapore stood out for expressing the least concern despite the high-profile corruption case involving former transport minister S Iswaran. While 63.7% of Singaporean youths cited corruption as a concern, this was much lower than the overwhelming concerns in countries like Indonesia and Thailand, where nearly 80% of youths voiced apprehension about corruption.

Shifting social attitudes

Another area of divergence came in views on LGBT rights. Thai youths were most supportive, with nearly 70% agreeing that LGBT rights should be protected by the state. This reflects Thailand’s recent legislative move to legalize same-sex marriage in 2024. On the other hand, Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim-majority countries, showed significantly lower levels of support for state protection of LGBT rights, with only 15.2% and 10.8% of youths endorsing such measures.

The ISEAS Youth and Civic Engagement in Southeast Asia survey provided a compelling snapshot of the political, economic, and social outlooks among the region’s youth. While optimistic views prevail in more politically stable countries like Singapore and Vietnam, a sense of disillusionment is apparent in nations grappling with political instability and economic challenges, underscoring the complexities facing Southeast Asia’s younger generation.