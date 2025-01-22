Travel

Singapore and Hong Kong — top destinations for wealthy Filipino travellers flying private

ByMary Alavanza

January 22, 2025
Business Jet With Open Door

ASIA: According to business aviation company VistaJet, Singapore and Hong Kong are the top destinations for wealthy Filipinos who fly privately for business. They prefer the convenience of travelling on their own terms.

The Inquirer reported that Crystal Wong, VistaJet’s executive vice president for sales in Asia, said Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, has become a “key growth market,” with more affluent travellers using private aviation for business and personal trips. Ms Wong added that these wealthy Filipinos also charter flights to Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

She highlighted a 14% increase in private jet traffic in the Asia-Pacific region in the first nine months of last year, with flight hours up 20%.

She mentioned that Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, remains a “pivotal growth market” for business aviation. She attributed this growth to the region’s economic development, improved infrastructure, and business expansion into global markets, creating a greater need for fast and convenient travel.

Ms Wong also noted that passengers are turning to private aviation for direct flights to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which few commercial airlines serve.

She said Filipino private flyers, like those in other countries, increasingly choose private aviation for its “simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency.” She added, “They value the ability to travel on their terms, bypassing the complexities of commercial air travel while benefiting from unmatched convenience, privacy, and tailored services.”

The 2023 report by aviation consultancy firm Asian Sky Group showed that the Philippines had 48 business jets by the end of the year. These jets had an average age of 15.2 years, two years older than other business jets in the Asia-Pacific, and were mainly Gulfstream G650ER, G150, G450, Textron CJ4 and Citation Excel models. /TISG

Read also: Singapore Airlines ranked 3rd most punctual airline in Asia-Pacific in 2024, up from 7th in 2023

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

