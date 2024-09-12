SG Economy

Singapore Airlines to expand passenger capacity with 2025 flight schedules

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 12, 2024
Singapore Airlines plane

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be expanding its passenger capacity in the summer season of 2025, which will run from March 3o to October 25.

During this time, SIA will fly daily to London’s Gatwick airport instead of the current five times a week. This will be in addition to the four times’ daily flight to London’s Heathrow airport. So there will be five flights to London daily.

SIA will also be increasing its flights to Rome from four to five times a week between  June 26 and  August 28 next year.

From June 24 to September 7 next year, the airline will operate five direct flights a week to Barcelona, up from its current two. It will also fly to Milan seven days a week from its current four times weekly.

Flights to Adelaide will increase to 10 a week from the current seven. There will be three daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City, up from 19 per week. Flights to Siem Reap will be twice a day instead of once a day.

SIA will also offer more flights to Johannesburg between December 11, 2024, and January 10, 2025 — and again from April 2, 2025, till October 24, 2025. The airline will fly 10 times a week during those two periods instead of the current seven times a week.

The Airbus A380 will fly to Tokyo’s Narita airport between March 30 and May 31 next year, replacing the Boeing 787-10. The A380 will cease operations to Mumbai and Delhi in the summer of 2025, replaced by the Boeing 777-300ER on  these routes.

SIA will suspend its Houston via Manchester route from April 1 next year but will continue to fly to Manchester five times a week with SQ302 and SQ301.

Next year will also see the start of the Changi Terminal 5 mega construction project. The new terminal is expected to be able to handle 50 million passengers a year.

