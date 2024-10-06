SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines won the World’s Best Cabin Crew award this year after a second-place finish in 2023. Last year’s topnotcher, Indonesia’s Garuda Airlines, slipped to number three in 2024, behind Singapore Airlines and Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA).

The award is given by Skytrax in recognition of the cabin staff’s highest all-around performance. This includes hard services, such as techniques, efficiency, and attention, as well as soft services, like staff enthusiasm, attitude, friendliness, and hospitality.

Mr Tan Pee Teck, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President for Cabin Crew, is quoted by Skytrax as saying, “We are immensely proud of our cabin crew for being recognised with the World’s Best Cabin Crew award from Skytrax.

This accolade is a true testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our cabin crew team at Singapore Airlines. Their warmth and commitment ensure that every customer’s journey with Singapore Airlines is one that is memorable and enjoyable.”

Taiwan EVA Air takes fourth place, followed by Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways in fifth. Hainan Airlines, Japan Airlines, Thai Airways, Qatar Airways, and Malaysia Airlines took sixth to tenth place, respectively, this year.

While Skytrax normally hands out its annual awards sometime in the middle of the year, Seasia Stats recently posted this year’s top ten Best Cabin Crews in the world list on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

When a local Reddit user shared, it generated a lot of interest.

One commenter pointed out that all of the airlines in the top ten are from Asian countries. In comparison, they added that Western airline staff is not as caring.

“I think there’s little sense of pride being a stewardess in the west compared to the east. In the west, they see it like glorified waitresses in the air,” another observed.

In Western countries, another chimed, cabin crew see themselves as mostly safety ambassadors, and carriers see themselves as purely transport companies.

Another agreed, saying that Western airlines usually provide what passengers need but don’t really give out any extras.

One said that hearing “To all Singaporeans and residents of Singapore, welcome home” on Singapore Airlines always makes them “feel warm and fuzzy for some reason.”

Another wrote that during the National Day period, SIA plays the song Home when approaching the landing. /TISG

