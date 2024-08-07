;
Business

SIM’s new social entrepreneurship centre draws $8 million in donations

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) has unveiled the Dr Richard K M Eu – SIM Social Entrepreneurship Centre (RESSEC) at their campus, aimed at fostering social entrepreneurship, supporting social enterprises, and enhancing collaboration with social service agencies.

The establishment of RESSEC has been significantly bolstered by a generous $8 million donation, with $6 million contributed by the Eu family and $2 million by SIM. The centre is named in honour of Dr Richard K M Eu, reflecting the Eu family’s enduring commitment to social causes.

“Through collaboration and partnership in the social entrepreneurship space, we aim to create a more inclusive and equitable future,” said Jonathan Eu, the grandson of the late Dr Richard Eu, at the inauguration event.

The opening ceremony was attended by Anita Fam, President of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), along with 50 other distinguished guests from the social service sector.

The event highlighted RESSEC’s mission to nurture social entrepreneurs and support the growth of social enterprises through various initiatives and programs.

See also  Why kids are bored

One of the key offerings of RESSEC is the Specialist Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship (SDSE), conducted by SIM. The first cohort of the SDSE began their journey in July with 18 participants, each of whom received a scholarship worth $15,000.

RESSEC also plans to provide bursaries to support SIM Global Education students involved in community or social service initiatives. Later this year, twelve bursaries, each valued at $10,000, will be awarded to deserving students.

RESSEC’s combination of postgraduate and professional development courses, along with financial support initiatives, aims to cultivate a new generation of social entrepreneurs equipped to drive positive change and address social challenges effectively. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Marketers in Singapore strive for data-driven strategies but face privacy and utilization challenges

November 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Vistara airline takes its final flights today as it joins Air India

November 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

When employees lose trust in your leadership: A recipe for disengagement, stagnation, and decline

November 11, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.