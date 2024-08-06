SINGAPORE: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in recruitment processes remains a contentious issue among HR professionals in Singapore, according to a recent survey by Hays Singapore that shone a spotlight on the challenges faced by firms in adopting AI tools without adequate regulations and ethical safeguards.

According to the survey, nearly half (45%) of HR professionals oppose the use of AI in hiring until sufficient regulations and ethical measures are established.

The survey also revealed that only three in ten HR professionals reported that their organisation or leader had implemented a policy or provided guidelines regarding AI tool usage and restrictions at work.

HR professionals cited several challenges in integrating AI into their recruitment processes. One of the primary concerns is ensuring the ethical use of AI, with 31% of respondents highlighting the need to address fairness and mitigate bias in AI algorithms.

This concern is compounded by the difficulty of integrating AI with existing HR systems and processes, which 31% of HR professionals identified as a significant hurdle.

The main barrier to AI implementation, as identified by 35% of respondents, is budget constraints.

The financial investment required for AI adoption, including establishing necessary security measures and transparent data handling practices, poses a significant challenge for many firms.

Hays Singapore emphasized the importance of establishing robust security measures and transparent data handling practices while demonstrating AI’s long-term cost savings and efficiencies in recruitment.

Adequate IT support and infrastructure are also crucial for HR teams to successfully adopt AI technologies in their recruitment processes.

As firms navigate these challenges, establishing clear policies and investing in necessary infrastructure will be vital for successfully integrating AI into recruitment processes, ultimately driving long-term efficiencies and maintaining ethical hiring practices.

/TISG

Featured image by Deposit Photos