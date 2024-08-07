SINGAPORE: Citibank Singapore Limited has announced the appointment of Yeo Wenxian as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov 1. Yeo will also assume the role of Head of Wealth for the Asia South region, marking a significant leadership transition for the bank.

Yeo joins Citi from DBS, where she had a distinguished 13-year career. Most recently, she served as the Head of Treasures Singapore, DBS’s premier priority banking segment.

Her tenure at DBS included various high-profile roles, such as Head of the Retail Customer Segment, Head of POSB, and Head of Distribution. In these positions, she was instrumental in driving customer-centric initiatives and leading the bank’s branch transformation strategy.

Additionally, Yeo served as the Chief Operating Officer for DBS Singapore and was a member of the strategic advisory team within the Institutional Banking Group.

Her extensive experience in banking operations and strategic advisory roles has prepared her well for her new responsibilities at Citi.

Yeo’s academic credentials include a degree from Brown University. She began her career in investment banking with J.P. Morgan in 2000, bringing a solid foundation in financial services to her subsequent roles. /TISG