simon-cowell-removes-face-fillers-saying-it’s-too-much

“I look like something out of a horror film. There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.” — Simon Cowell

By Jasmime Kaur
Television personality Simon Cowell, 62, removed his face fillers recently, saying that he had taken things too far with the procedure.

Cowell said that even his 8-year-old son Eric found it hysterical, and that made him decide to discontinue the treatments once and for all.

“Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

The reality TV judge said that he prefers to choose a healthy lifestyle, saying that right now it boils down to eating healthy and drinking lots of water.

