SIA to spend $1.1 billion to refurbish certain aircrafts in coming years

ByJewel Stolarchuk

November 6, 2024
Singapore Airlines plane

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has committed $1.1 billion to an extensive refurbishment project for its Airbus A350 fleet, aiming to enhance passenger comfort and onboard services across 41 long-range and ultra-long-range aircraft.

The investment is part of SIA’s commitment to staying competitive in the luxury travel market and is expected to be fully rolled out by the end of 2030.

The program will cover A350-900 long-range and ultra-long-range models, with Singapore Airlines Engineering Company handling the refurbishment process.

For the first time, Singapore Airlines will introduce first-class suites on seven of its A350-900 ultra-long-range aircraft, a significant upgrade aimed at meeting the high standards of the airline’s longest routes.

Alongside the physical upgrades, SIA plans to launch a new-generation in-flight entertainment system for all cabin classes.

The updated system will offer passengers a more personalized and diverse range of content designed to cater to a wide variety of preferences and improve the overall travel experience.

With the completion of this project, SIA aims to strengthen its reputation as one of the world’s premier long-haul airlines and deliver an enhanced experience for travellers on its longest flights.

