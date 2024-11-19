SINGAPORE: Indian conglomerate Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines marked the successful merger of Air India and Vistara at a grand event in New Delhi, having consolidated the four airlines under the Air India Group and aligning with the Vihaan.AI transformation strategy to streamline operations and enhance service quality.

The merged entity will now operate as two distinct wings: a full-service airline under the Air India brand and a low-cost carrier. With a fleet of 300 aircraft, the Air India Group has a robust operational network covering 55 domestic and 48 international destinations.

The group manages 312 routes with 8,300 weekly flights, offering global connectivity to over 800 destinations via over 75 codeshare agreements. The workforce of the unified organization exceeds 30,000 employees.

At the event, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran highlighted the importance of the merger.

“This week’s merger between Air India and Vistara is an important milestone in our commitment to transform Air India into a world-class global airline,” he said, underscoring Tata’s vision to revitalize the carrier.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, reiterated the group’s support for this transformative journey.

“The SIA Group will support the ongoing transformation of the enlarged Air India Group, offering our stewardship and expertise where possible,” he said.

He added, “We are focused on helping to restore Air India to its leading position in the Indian aviation market and creating an airline Group that everyone in India can be proud of.”

The merger reflects a commitment to modernize Air India, making it a competitive player in the global aviation market while strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure and connectivity.