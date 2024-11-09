;
Business

SIA reports 48.5% YoY drop in earnings to S$742 million due to weaker operating performance

ByMary Alavanza

November 9, 2024
Singapore Airlines plane

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has reported a 48.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop in earnings for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year, with profits falling to S$742 million due to weaker operating performance.

Contributing factors included lower net interest income and a loss on the disposal of aircraft, spares, and space engines, compared to a gain in the previous year, The Edge Singapore reports.

Although SIA saw a 4.7% YoY increase in revenue, which reached S$9.5 billion, higher competition and more passenger capacity in key markets led to a 5.6% decline in yields.

These market pressures affected yield, which measures revenue per passenger or cargo unit. The air cargo sector also struggled, with yields dropping 13.4% due to a recovery in belly-hold capacity.

Expenditure rose 14.4% YoY to S$8.7 billion, primarily due to a 19.6% increase in net fuel costs and a 12.1% rise in non-fuel expenses.

Net fuel costs totalled S$2.73 billion, driven by higher fuel uplift and a lower fuel hedging gain, although fuel prices fell slightly by 0.4%.

See also  SIA, Scoot: 370K+ discounted tickets at November travel expo

Operating profit dropped 48.8% YoY to S$796 million.

SIA has announced an interim dividend of 10 cents per share for the half-year ending September 30, which will be paid on Dec 11 to shareholders registered by Nov 27.

Looking ahead, the airline expects strong demand for air travel in the second half of FY2024/2025, stating the operating landscape will remain competitive.

As such, SIA plans to stay “nimble and agile,” adapting its passenger network and capacity to meet changing demand patterns. /TISG

Read also: SingPost declares 89% higher dividend after nearly doubling earnings for 1HFY2025 with 97.3% YoY increase

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Hopson Development engages in new loan negotiations with Temasek subsidiary Seatown

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Wealthy Indian elites set up family offices in Singapore to safeguard future prosperity

November 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Amazon orders 5 days in office, tells disgruntled employees to quit

November 7, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Business

SIA reports 48.5% YoY drop in earnings to S$742 million due to weaker operating performance

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Southeast Asia braces for potential trade disruptions as Trump vows to impose tariffs

November 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

Park Bom’s new ‘face’ lift for 2NE1 fans

November 9, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SBS Transit teams up with IBM to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in rail operations using AI

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.