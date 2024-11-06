;
Business

SingPost declares 89% higher dividend after nearly doubling earnings for 1HFY2025 with 97.3% YoY increase

ByMary Alavanza

November 6, 2024
Singapore Post SingPost

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) reported nearly double its earnings for the first half of the 2025 financial year (1HFY2025), driven by improved operating performance.

For the six months ending Sept 30, the company reported earnings of $22.6 million, marking a 97.3% increase year-on-year (YoY). Revenue for the period also rose 20% YoY to $992.4 million.

According to The Edge Singapore, a major contributor to the higher revenue was the consolidation of Border Express, an Australian logistics company recently acquired by SingPost.

Revenue from its Australian operations increased by 44.1% YoY to $574.9 million, while operating profit rose by 30.2%, reaching $30.4 million.

To reward shareholders, the company plans to distribute an interim dividend of 0.34 cents per share, an 89% increase from the 0.18 cents per share paid in the same period last year.

The company’s payout ratio is 30%.

Group CEO Vincent Phang said, “Our first-half results demonstrate the resilience across our businesses despite the challenging market conditions.

See also  SingPost to focus on e-commerce and logistics as traditional mail demand declines

We are focused on executing our strategic initiatives to maximise shareholder value.”

In Singapore, revenue grew 12.4% YoY to $129.6 million, thanks to higher postage rates introduced last October. These rate hikes helped offset the ongoing decline in letter mail volume.

However, the Singapore business still recorded an operating loss of $0.9 million, though this was an improvement from the $14.7 million loss last year.

SingPost noted that although its delivery operations have shown strong improvement, overall profitability is still affected by the post office network, which continues to operate at a loss.

The company said it faced one-off costs in the year’s first half for investing in new technology and upgrading older systems.

SingPost stated that it is working with authorities to finalise an operating model to support postal services’ long-term commercial viability. /TISG

Read also: SingPost to focus on e-commerce and logistics as traditional mail demand declines

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Singapore’s insurance industry faces challenge in attracting young talent, despite competitive benefits, report reveals

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore’s retail vacancy rate drops to 6.5% in Q3, lowest in a decade

November 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Two Singaporeans make Forbes Asia’s “Power Businesswomen 2024 List” for trailblazing leadership roles

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Entertainment

2NE1 extends its 15th-anniversary celebration by adding three cities to its Asia tour

November 6, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“When The Phone Rings” features Chae Soo Bin, a sign language interpreter, at a pivotal moment

November 6, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Singapore’s insurance industry faces challenge in attracting young talent, despite competitive benefits, report reveals

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Malaysia

Malaysia’s 2.5 million worker cap limits foreign labour to just 90,000, igniting plantation crisis

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.