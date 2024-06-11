SIA offers S$13.5K compensation to SQ321 passengers who suffered “minor injuries”

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has offered US$10,000 (S$13,500) compensation to SQ321 passengers who sustained minor injuries and has invited those who suffered more serious injuries to discuss appropriate compensation, as reported by Channel News Asia.

The announcement came on Tuesday, June 11, following the May 20 incident where SQ321 encountered severe turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar, resulting in numerous injuries and one fatality.

SIA’s compensation plan includes measures to support all 211 passengers aboard the flight, including covering medical expenses and providing additional financial assistance.

In a Facebook post, SIA said passengers with minor injuries were offered US$10,000 (S$13,500).

The airline added, “For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so.”

Passengers with serious injuries requiring long-term medical care are also offered an advance payment of US$25,000 (S$33,800) to address immediate needs, which will be part of the final compensation.

Additionally, SIA is offering a full airfare refund to all passengers, regardless of injury, along with ‘delay compensation’ in accordance with European Union or United Kingdom regulations.

However, at least for the moment, compensation for the 18 crew members on board was not mentioned.



The flight from London to Singapore experienced rapid G-force changes, causing passengers and crew to be thrown to the ceiling and back down. This prompted an emergency diversion to Bangkok.

Among the passengers, 73-year-old British national Geoff Kitchen tragically died on board, likely due to a heart attack. Several others suffered severe injuries, including brain and spinal cord trauma.

In response to the emergency, SIA provided S$1,000 to all passengers upon departure from Bangkok to cover immediate expenses.

The airline also covered the medical costs of injured passengers and facilitated travel arrangements for their family members to Bangkok if requested.

“SIA remains committed to supporting the affected passengers who were on board SQ321.

All affected passengers should have received their offers of compensation via email, along with information on how they may proceed with their claims,” the airline stated. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos