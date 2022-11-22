“Shout ‘ding dong’ very loudly” upon arrival — Note from customer to Grab delivery rider

- Advertisement -

Normally, for delivery riders in Singapore, customer requests are “Leave at door” or “Extra utensils, please”. However, a recent screengrab of a rather peculiar instruction to a Grab delivery rider has gone viral as it requested the rider to “Shout ‘ding dong’ very loudly”.

The screenshot of the Grab Food delivery rider’s order ID was shared with an online group called GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore. “I never thought one day I will kena this kind of note,” the caption said.

Though in recent news, prices have been ruling the headlines, this time around, it wasn’t the S$66.97 total that caught users’ attention. Instead, it was the “Note from customer section” which read “Shout ding dong very loudly”.

Many online netizens had a good laugh in response to the post while others found the request ridiculous. “No mood to do (these) kinds of things,” said one. Another pointed out “This (isn’t) the (worst) comment noted by a customer. The worst I(‘ve seen) was (a) customer not(ing) “Please don’t assign Chinese riders (to) take the order.”

